4-Alarm Fire Damages Dallas Army-Navy Thrift Store

It took nearly 100 Dallas firefighters to get a 4-alarm fire at a Northwest Dallas strip shopping center under control Friday morning, officials with Dallas Fire-Rescue say.

The fire started at about 7 a.m. at an Army-Navy thrift store on the 11200 block of Harry Hines Boulevard.

When firefighters arrived, they spotted heavy smoke coming from the one-story building.

Fire officials said the store had received a large shipment of product the day before and it was packed in such a way that prevented firefighters from easily entering the building.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

Despite being unable to get inside and being forced to take a defensive position, fire officials said firefighters were able to limit the majority of the damage to the thrift store.

No one was inside the business at the time and there were no reports of any injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, though preliminary reports indicate it began in the back of the store.

A firetruck responding to the fire ended up in a ditch along Reeder and Joe Field roads. No injuries were reported by the fire department.