Four people were rescued by the U.S. Coast Guard after a boat capsized Sunday morning near Freeport, officials said.



The owner of the 24-foot boat alerted authorities that it was taking on water approximately 10 miles southwest of Freeport, about an hour south of Houston, Coast Guard officials said.

The boat crew rescued them before the vessel capsized.

The boaters had no medical concerns, Coast Guard officials said.

The boat’s owner will coordinate salvaging the boat, officials said.