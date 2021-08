A 3-year-old died after being found unresponsive at a Little Elm splash pad Friday evening, police say.

Emergency responders received a call at 7:14 p.m. about an unresponsive toddler at the McCord Splash Pad in the 1000 block of Witt Road.

First responders performed lifesaving measures including CPR on the child who did not have a pulse, police said.

The child, whose identity has not been released, died at a local hospital, police said.

Police are investigating what led to the child's death.