3 men wanted after couple kidnapped, held hostage at Airbnb in North Texas

Police are looking for three men accused of kidnapping a couple at gunpoint and holding them hostage for several hours at an Airbnb in DeSoto on Monday.

According to the Midlothian Police Department, dispatchers received a call around 9:48 p.m. from the DeSoto Police Department about a potential kidnapping in Midlothian.

MPD officers responded to the alleged scene of the incident. They also went to a location in DeSoto where they met DeSoto Police officers and the victims, a 72-year-old man and a 68-year-old woman.

Investigators said three men went to the couple's home in the 5000 block of Vernon Point. One of the men, 20-year-old Noah Solomon Gulzar, knew the couple already from a previous business venture.

Gulzar and the other two men allegedly took the victims to an Airbnb rental in DeSoto at gunpoint and tied them up. Police said the men tried to access the victims' online bank accounts while the couple was bound.

After holding the couple hostage for hours, two suspects left the Airbnb. MPD said the couple freed themselves and overpowered the remaining man after using a knife from the kitchen.

The victims escaped and ran to a nearby home, where they called 911. According to authorities, the last kidnapper got away before DeSoto officers arrived.

The couple only received minor injuries, and police believe the last suspect received significant injuries from the fight with the victims, including several defensive knife wounds to his hands and potentially a severe knife wound to his leg.

Midlothian Police said arrest warrants have been issued for Gulzar. He is charged with two counts of felony first-degree aggravated kidnapping with a deadly weapon. His bond is set at $250,000.

Gulzar's last known addresses are in Red Oak and Ovilla. The other two suspects have not been identified.

Due to Gulzar being an acquaintance of the victims, the police department said it believes Gulzar and the suspects targeted the couple, and the men do not pose a significant threat to the public.

More charges are pending on Gulzar and the other suspects involved.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the Midlothian Police Department Criminal Investigations Division by phone at 972.775.3333 or by email at pd.cid@Midlothian.tx.us.