3 Killed, 2 Hurt During Police Pursuit Sunday Morning in Sanger: PD

Three people were killed Sunday morning after crashing into a tree while being chased by police, officers say.

A city spokeswoman told The Denton Record-Chronicle Sunday that "There were several fatalities" in the early morning crash, which involved a vehicle reported to have been involved in a number of car burglaries.

An officer tried to stop the vehicle before it drove away. At some point during the chase, the vehicle veered off the road and struck a tree in the area of Austin Street and First Baptist Church.

"When they started the pursuit, the suspects tried to flee, and in the process, they lost control of their car and went off the road," Green told the newspaper.

A Sanger Police Department spokesman confirmed three people were dead and one person was hospitalized in critical condition. A fifth person was hospitalized with injuries that were not life-threatening.

The names of the three people who died were not immediately available.

Green said additional information would likely be released later Monday.