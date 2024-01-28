3 hospitalized after shooting at Arlington recording studio

Three men, including two suspects, have been hospitalized following a shooting at a recording studio in Arlington Saturday night.

It happened around 10:25 p.m. in the 2100 block of North Collins Street.

The Arlington Police Department said officers responded to a shopping center in the 800 block of E. Lamar Boulevard after employees called 911 and reported that a 29-year-old man arrived at a business with a gunshot wound and asked them for help.

After police arrived at the scene, the shooting victim told officers that he was producing music at a recording studio on N. Collins Street when two masked men came in and started shooting at him.

Authorities said the victim also stated that he fired back at the masked shooters with his firearm and possibly struck them.

The man was treated at the scene until paramedics arrived and taken to a local hospital. He is expected to survive.

According to Arlington Police, while some officers were heading to the studio, they received a tip about a stolen car that was seen leaving the shooting scene. The officers believed the vehicle was tied to the incident and tried to pull the car over, but the driver didn't stop and led them on a brief chase.

The pursuit ended in the 1500 block of NE Green Oaks Boulevard after the vehicle pulled over, and officers found 30-year-old Kinton Jones and 52-year-old George Duncan suffering from gunshot wounds inside the car, police said.

Jones and Duncan were taken to a local hospital. Duncan is expected to survive his injuries, and Jones is in the ICU.

Arlington Police said officers recovered guns and a face mask from the stolen car used by Jones and Duncan, and they believe they are the suspects in the shooting at the recording studio.

The police department also stated that due to evidence at the crime scene, they believe high-risk drug activity may be related to the shooting.

Jones, who reportedly had prior felony convictions, is being charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, evading, and unauthorized use of a vehicle.

Duncan is only being charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The shooting is still under investigation.