3 Cars Involved in Wrong-Way Crash on I-45 in Dallas

The number of people injured in the crash has not been released

Police are investigating a major wrong-way crash involving three cars on Monday morning in Dallas.

According to the Dallas Police Department, police and Dallas Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a major crash in the northbound lanes of Interstate 45 between Loop 12 and Simpson Stuart Road at approximately 1:05 a.m.

Police said that a few minutes before the crash, 911 calls reporting a driver driving the wrong way on I-45, heading southbound in the northbound lanes.

Three vehicles were involved in the crash, police said.

The number of people injured in the crash has not been released.

All lanes were closed while the police investigated the crash.

DallasDallas Police DepartmentDallas County Sheriff's Office
