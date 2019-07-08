A 2.6M earthquake was recorded in Rendon, July 8, 2019, according to the USGS.

The United States Geological Survey confirms a 2.6 magnitude earthquake was recorded in northern Johnson County, near Mansfield, at about noon Monday.

The weak earthquake was recorded at 12:02 p.m. with the epicenter located not far from the intersection of Retta Mansfield Road and Lillian Road in rural Rendon.

The quake was rated an MMI III on the Modified Mercalli Intensity scale, indicating "a weak earthquake felt by people indoors, on upper floors, but generally not noticed to be an earthquake. Vibrations feel like that of a passing truck."

No damage reports have been received. Did you feel it? If so, the USGS would like to know more here.

Earthquake Safety Tips

Experts advise those who feel a strong earthquake find a safe spot in the room under a sturdy table or against an inside wall. People are advised to get on their hands and knees and cover their head and neck with their arms and only move if they need to get away from falling objects.

In an earthquake, it’s important to remember these DOs and DO NOTs: