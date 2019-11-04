23 Women Arrested in Fort Worth Prostitution Sting

Fort Worth police confirm nearly two dozen people were arrested in a weekend prostitution sting.

Police said Monday morning that the operation took place at the Radisson Hotel along Meacham Boulevard and that 23 women were arrested and charged with prostitution.

According to jail records, some of those arrested had prior convictions for prostitution; some were also held on other, unrelated offenses.

The Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports the women ranged in age from 19-36 years of age and that all but one lived in the Fort Worth area. The Star-T also said one man was taken into custody as well.

Due to the nature of the sting operation, Fort Worth police have not yet released any other information.