2 people injured in Dallas house fire

Crews were called to the scene around 5:35 p.m. on Wednesday

By Dominga Gutierrez

Two people are in critical condition after being pulled from a house fire in Dallas Wednesday.

Dallas Fire-Rescue was called to the scene of a fire at a home on Tillman Street around 5:35 p.m.

Firefighters reported smoke coming from the garage when they arrived on the scene.

Reports indicated that two people were trapped in the home so firefighters moved to search and rescue efforts.

Two residents from the home were rescued from the fire in critical condition, according to fire officials.

Emergency medical treatment was given on the scene and both patients were transported to area hospitals.

Crews quickly extinguished the flames, declaring an "out taps" at 6:05 p.m.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

