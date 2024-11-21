2 people found dead in Wise County home after welfare check, 1 person injured

The Wise County Sheriff's Office is investigating the deaths of two people found dead in a Newark home Wednesday afternoon. A third person was found injured at the residence.

Around 12:14 p.m., Wise County deputies were called to a home in the 200 block of County Road 4874 in reference to a welfare call.

The caller indicated they had not been able to contact one of the residents for several days, according to investigators.

When deputies arrived on the scene, they found the home to be secured. Deputies knocked and announced their presence but did not receive an answer. Deputies made entry into the residence and found two people dead.

A third person was found injured and was transported to an area hospital, according to officials.

Wise County Sheriff's Office investigators are leading the investigation with assistance from the Texas Rangers. The investigation is ongoing.

At this time, officials do not believe there is a continuing threat to the community.