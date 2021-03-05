veterans affairs

Two North Texas Veterans Assistance Facilities Close Due to Winter Storm Damage

By Logan McElroy

NBC 5 News

Severe damage caused by last month's winter storm is forcing two Veterans Assistance facilities in North Texas to temporarily close their doors.

Through the end of the month, the Fort Worth Outpatient Clinic and Pharmacy will be closed to repair problems caused by the power outages and water damage.

In Tyler, the VA Care Clinic on Broadway Avenue will also be closed as they repair similar damage. The Tyler clinic is expected to be closed until March 12.

Veterans with appointments at the locations will be contacted to reschedule.

Veterans with prescriptions at the Fort Worth pharmacy will be able to pick up their prescriptions at the Dallas VA Medical Center Outpatient Pharmacy each day of the week.

Individuals in need of more information can visit the North Texas VA website here.

