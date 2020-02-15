2 Men Shot in East Oak Cliff Drive-By

Two men were wounded in an apparent drive-by shooting Friday night in east Oak Cliff, police say.
At about 11:40 p.m., the victims had been walking through an apartment complex in the 3100 block of Easter Avenue, near East Kiest Boulevard, when a white vehicle approached them and fired rounds, police said.
The men, ages 23 and 38, were struck, and were taken to a local hospital.
Local
The latest news from around North Texas.
One of the victims was in critical condition and the other was in good condition, police said.
Police said the motive is not known.