2 Men Shot in East Oak Cliff Drive-By

Police say the motive is unknown

Two men were wounded in an apparent drive-by shooting Friday night in east Oak Cliff, police say.

At about 11:40 p.m., the victims had been walking through an apartment complex in the 3100 block of Easter Avenue, near East Kiest Boulevard, when a white vehicle approached them and fired rounds, police said.

The men, ages 23 and 38, were struck, and were taken to a local hospital.

One of the victims was in critical condition and the other was in good condition, police said.

Police said the motive is not known.

