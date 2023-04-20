traffic

18-Wheeler Crash Causes Traffic Delays on I-20 in Grand Prairie

By NBCDFW Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

A crash involving an 18-wheeler on Interstate 20 is causing major delays in Grand Prairie on Thursday morning.

The crash happened at approximately 10 p.m. on Wednesday.

Officials said the 18-wheeler was driving eastbound on I-20 when it crossed the barrier between Carrier Parkway and Beltline, traveling into the westbound lanes of the interstate.

Traffic on Thursday morning is backed up to President George Bush Turnpike as officials work to clear the crash.

North Texas drivers should consider finding an alternate route for their morning commutes.

No injuries have been reported as a result of the crash.

