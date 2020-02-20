146 Animals Seized from Hunt County Property

The SPCA of Texas and law enforcement in Hunt County seized 146 animals Wednesday and Thursday from a property.

The 119 dogs, 19 puppies, six donkeys, one horse and a cat that were seized will be evaluated by medical staff and cared for until a civil custody hearing, the SPCA of Texas said.

No arrests have been made, the group said.

Some of the animals were found living inside a residence — most in stacked plastic or wire crates — on the property. The home was filled with feces, urine and debris that was piled two feet high in some areas, according to the SPCA of Texas.

Other dogs were found confined in outdoor pens and enclosures filled with mud, feces and dirty water with little access to appropriate food, water or shelter, the group said.

Many of the animals also had health issues and appeared underweight.

The dogs and cat were transported to the SPCA of Texas' Russell E. Dealey Animal Rescue Center in Dallas, and the donkeys and horse were taken to the Russell H. Perry Animal Care Center in McKinney.

