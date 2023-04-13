1 of 2 Men Who Disappeared Into Trinity River in Dallas Found Dead

One of two young men who disappeared into the Trinity River Sunday afternoon in Dallas has been found dead, authorities say.

Telemundo Dallas on Thursday confirmed the body of Juan Rubén Chel Botzoc, 21, was recovered and crews continue to search for the second man, 18-year-old Edyn Osvaldo Yat Choc.

The two men, both immigrants from Guatemala, were washing a barbecue in the water at a park located in the 1600 block of California Crossing Road when they disappeared into the water, relatives told Telemundo Dallas.

The body was found at about 3:30 p.m. Thursday 100 yards south of a small dam. The family, who have been present at the scene and helping authorities with the search, helped identify the body.

The search area is east of Lake Carolyn and Champion Trail near three parks -- Paws Colinas Dog Park in Irving and California Crossing Park and LB Houston Nature Trails in Dallas.