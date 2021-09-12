1 Killed in Shooting at Irving DART Station: Police

One person is dead after a shooting at a DART station in Irving Sunday night, police say.

The shooting happened at about 7 p.m. at the Irving Convention Center DART station in Las Colinas, Irving police said.

Police said the person who was shot was taken to Parkland Hospital in Dallas where they were pronounced dead.

One person was "apprehended" and was being interviewed by authorities late Sunday, police said.

Regular DART service resumed at the station at about 9:30 p.m. Sunday.