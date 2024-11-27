Arlington

1 killed in officer-involved shooting at Arlington hotel: Police

No officers were injured during this incident, police said

By NBCDFW Staff

One person is dead after an incident at a hotel in Arlington on Wednesday morning, police said.

According to the Arlington Police Department, officers responded to a report of a disturbance at a hotel located near 900 N. Collins Street at approximately 1 a.m.

Police said when officers arrived, they encountered two men involved in a physical altercation in a hotel room.

One of the men was armed with a knife, police said.

According to police, officers fired their service weapons, striking the suspect in the process.

Police said the suspect was transported to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries.

