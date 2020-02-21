1 Killed in Hit and Run in Dallas: Police

A man is dead after he was hit by an oncoming vehicle in Dallas on Saturday.

According to the Dallas Police Department, officers responded to a car crash in the 2700 block of 14th Street shortly after 7:30 p.m.

Police said they determined that a driver was backing out of a driveway and stopped due to an oncoming vehicle.

A pedestrian, who had been walking down the sidewalk, walked into the street to get around the stopped car and was hit by an oncoming vehicle, police said.

According to police, the driver of the vehicle stopped momentarily, and a passenger exited the vehicle and fled the scene on foot. The driver fled the scene without stopping to check on or render aid to the pedestrian.

The victim was transported by Plano Fire-Rescue to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Police said the suspect's vehicle is described as a dark colored, possibly blue SUV. The passenger that fled the scene is described as a male, but the driver's description is unknown.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for any information that leads to the arrest and indictment in this case. Those with information can remain anonymous and are eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

Dallas police are continuing to investigate.