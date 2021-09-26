1 Injured, 1 Arrested in Overnight Shooting in East Dallas

The Dallas Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred on Saturday night.

According to police, officers responded to a shooting call in the 8900 block of Freeport Drive at approximately 10:30 p.m.

Police said when officers arrived, they learned that a physical altercation had occurred between the two men.

During the altercation, the suspect produced a handgun and shot the victim, police said.

According to police, the victim was transported to an area hospital in stable condition.

Police said the suspect was arrested, transported to Lew Sterrett Jail, and charged with aggravated assault.