Arlington

1 Dead in South Arlington Shooting

Arlington Police are asking for the public's help to solve the case

By Logan McElroy

NBC 5 News

One man is dead after he was shot through the door of an Arlington residence early Tuesday morning, police say.

The shooting happened in the 8100 block of York Beach Place at about 4:30 a.m. Tuesday, Arlington police said.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

border crisis 9 hours ago

Dallas' KBH Convention Center May House Teenage Asylum Seekers as Soon as Wednesday

coronavirus Mar 20, 2020

COVID-19 Tracker: What We Know About the Virus in DFW and Around Texas

Police said the man who was shot, identified later Tuesday as 20-year-old Omar Mohammed Juma, and his brother were trying to hold the door of a residence closed as multiple people tried to force their way in when one of the people on the outside fired a gun through the door.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Juma was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Arlington homicide Det. Spencer Simmons at 817-459-4735. People who wish to remain anonymous can contact Tarrant County Crime Stoppers at 817-469-TIPS.

This article tagged under:

ArlingtonArlington policeHomicideInvestigation
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us