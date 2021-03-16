1 Dead in South Arlington Shooting

One man is dead after he was shot through the door of an Arlington residence early Tuesday morning, police say.

The shooting happened in the 8100 block of York Beach Place at about 4:30 a.m. Tuesday, Arlington police said.

Police said the man who was shot, identified later Tuesday as 20-year-old Omar Mohammed Juma, and his brother were trying to hold the door of a residence closed as multiple people tried to force their way in when one of the people on the outside fired a gun through the door.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Juma was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Arlington homicide Det. Spencer Simmons at 817-459-4735. People who wish to remain anonymous can contact Tarrant County Crime Stoppers at 817-469-TIPS.