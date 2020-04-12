Grand Prairie

1 Dead in Single Vehicle Crash in Grand Prairie

NBC 5 News

One person is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Grand Prairie Saturday night, police say.

The crash happened at about 10:15 p.m. at the intersection of Hardrock Road and Trinity Boulevard, according to Grand Prairie police.

Police said one person died in the crash and three others were taken to area hospitals with what were believed to be minor injuries.

Police said crash investigators believe the vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed.

The identity of the victim was not released Sunday afternoon.

This article tagged under:

Grand PrairieGrand Prairie Police
