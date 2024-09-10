1 dead, 1 injured after crash in Euless

One person has died and another person was injured after two vehicles collided in Euless Tuesday morning.

Euless Police were called to a crash between two vehicles around 10:17 a.m. at the intersection of West Euless Boulevard and Dickey Drive near Highway 183.

Both vehicles were only occupied by the drivers.

One of the drivers was pronounced dead at the scene. The other driver was transported to Baylor Grapevine Hospital by Euless Fire Department medics with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.