1 Dead After Stabbing in Denton

One person died after an apparent stabbing Saturday night in Denton.

Police and Denton Fire Rescue responded about 7:36 p.m. to the 3600 block of E. McKinney Street where they found the victim with an apparent stab wound, police said.

The victim was hospitalized where they were pronounced dead, police said.

No suspects have been identified and the investigation is ongoing, police said.

"This is believed to be an isolated incident with no ongoing threat to the public," police said in a statement.

The victim has not been publicly identified. No other information was available.