1 Dead After Crash on I-20 in Fort Worth

One person died in a crash early Monday morning in Fort Worth, police said.

Police responded to a call for an abandoned vehicle about 4 a.m. on westbound Interstate 20 at Oak Grove Road. Before the crews could arrive, another vehicle struck the stalled vehicle, resulting in the death of one of the drivers.

No other information was available.