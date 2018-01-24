The United States Geological Survey says a 1.7 magnitude earthquake rattled Dallas County Wednesday morning.

The quake was recorded at 8:28 a.m. with the epicenter located near Sandy Lane off Loop 12, north of State Highway 114.

No damage reports have been received.

The Irving-area recorded an unusual cluster of quakes from October 2014 until December 2015. Most of the quakes in that cluster ranged between a 1.8 and 2.5 magnitude, some tremors, however, were stronger. The largest tremblors recorded in the cluster were 3.5 and 3.6 magnitude quakes in January 2015. The intensity of both of those quakes rated an MMI V, indicating they had the strength to be felt by everyone, including those sleeping, and that windows and dishes may have been broken.

Seismologists with Dallas' Southern Methodist University investigated the Irving earthquake cluster, which lies along the Quachita Tectonic Front, to see if they are being induced or if they are naturally occurring. In a report released in 2015, seismologists said they never definitively found a cause for the cluster.

No injuries or serious damage have been reported in connection with any of the earthquakes in the Irving cluster.

Earthquake Safety Tips

Experts advise those who feel a strong earthquake find a safe spot in the room under a sturdy table or against an inside wall. People are advised to get on their hands and knees and cover their head and neck with their arms and only move if they need to get away from falling objects.

In an earthquake, it’s important to remember these DOs and DO NOTs: