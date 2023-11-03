Free healthcare at pop-up medical clinic in Fort Worth

Five North Texas universities will unite this weekend to provide free health care to those who are underserved and uninsured.

For two days, dental, vision and medical care will be free on a first-come, first-served basis. No ID is required.

HSC and RAM have partnered on the clinic for the past two years. This year, the Texas Christian University College of Nursing, Texas Woman's University, Texas A&M University School of Dentistry and The College of Health Care Professions all will send faculty and student volunteers to this year's clinic on Nov. 4 and 5 in Fort Worth.

The extra resources mean dental services will be available for the first time.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

Services available at the free RAM clinic include dental cleanings, dental fillings, dental extractions, dental Xrays, eye exams, eye health exams, eyeglass prescriptions, eyeglasses made on-site and general medical exams. Additional point-of-care testing will be available such as A1C and testing for sexually transmitted infections (STIs).

Due to time constraints, patients should be prepared to choose between DENTAL and VISION services.

Medical services are offered, in addition to dental or vision services, free to every patient attending the clinic.

The care, though, doesn't end when the weekend ends, said Bobbie Bratton, a clinical executive at SaferTexas, a department within HSC.

"We also do provide follow-up resources so that they can be seen in either low-cost or no-cost facilities that we have across Tarrant County and across Dallas County and the surrounding areas," Bratton said.

This year's clinic will take place at the Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary Ray I. Riley Center, 1701 W. Boyce Ave. in Fort Worth.

All RAM services are free, and no ID is required. Free dental, vision and medical services will be provided on a

first-come, first-served basis. The patient parking lot will open no later than 11:59 p.m. (midnight) on Friday night, Nov. 3, and remain open for the duration of the clinic.

Once in the parking lot, additional information regarding clinic opening processes and next steps will be provided. Clinic doors open at 6 a.m.

For more information, to donate or to volunteer, please visit RAMUSA.org or call 865-579-1530. Patients may also visit the Facebook Event for this clinic.