Family warns of dangers of high-power magnets

Before you let your children open their holiday presents, a warning from a North Texas family about the hidden dangers of some toys.

Kennedy, 3 of Richardson, required surgery to remove 13 high-power magnets that she ingested while playing with her brother.

Her mother Kelly told NBC 5 the magnets were part of a fidget toy that they likely brought home from a friend's house without her knowledge.

"My oldest came up to me. He's 4 years old and said, 'Mommy, we were playing and swallowed these little blue beads. I thought, 'What blue beads are you talking about?'" said Smith.

Her son naturally passed the magnets but Smith says her daughter Kennedy wasn’t as lucky.

"After a couple of days, she started complaining of her stomach hurting and my momma instinct just kicked in. I thought, 'It's those little blue magnets,'" said Smith.

An x-ray revealed Kennedy swallowed 13 of the magnets that had attached to each other inside her small intestine.

Fortunately, they had not damaged her intestine but because they couldn't pass through her digestive system, doctors were forced to operate.

Pediatric gastroenterologist at Children’s Health and assistant professor at UT Southwestern Medical Center Dr. Lauren Lazar said in some cases unlike the Smiths, the magnets can latch on opposite sides of the intestinal walls, pinching, twisting, or perforating the intestines, leading to serious injury or death.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission has issued several warnings for tiny magnetic balls after seven deaths.

"If you have any concern, I really recommend going at least your pediatrician's office, if not to the emergency department," said Dr. Lazar.

Smith says her daughter's recovery from the October incident and surgery has been a relatively quick one, for which she is thankful.

"Be aware of what your kids are playing with, what they're bringing in the household. I think twice now about what is nearby," said Smith.

Children's Health offers these five tips for buying safe toys for children.