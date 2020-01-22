Dallas County Health Confirms 11th Flu-Related Death of 2019-2020 Season

Dallas County health officials confirmed Wednesday a 34-year-old person died after contracting the flu. As per usual, identifying information was not released about the patient though county officials did say the person did not have any underlying medical conditions.

DCHHS officials confirmed the patient is the 11th person to die in the county this year after having contracted the flu.

As with previous deaths, health officials reiterated the importance of getting a flu shot while adding it's not too late to get one.

"These flu deaths continue to remind us of the seriousness of the flu and how important it is for everyone six months and older to get their flu vaccine and practice prevention measures," said Dr. Philip Huang, DCHHS Director and Health Authority.

Huang added that getting the vaccine is especially important for people with chronic health conditions such as asthma, diabetes or heard disease.

DCCHS will provide free flu shots for adults and children Thursday, Jan. 23 and Saturday, Jan. 25. Click here for more information.

Tips for Avoiding the Flu