Those who wear contact lenses have to remember to take them out before they go to bed, but that could actually change. There are some specially designed contacts that you can sleep in and they can help improve your vision, for that day.

Brother and sister Justin and Aileen Liang are world champion jump rope athletes. A sport, they say they could not do this with glasses on. They don't even like to jump with contacts in.

And even though they have poor eyesight, they jump with no vision correction at all, thanks to special sleeping contacts.

"They let me move around especially when I'm doing sports, said Justin Liang. "I don't have to worry about getting dust in my eye, or if I'm swimming, I can just swim freely."

Justin has been sleeping in these new contacts overnight for about four years, Aileen for just a few months.

Neither of them has to wear anything during the day.

"Before I also wore contacts a little bit and they were like a little bit uncomfortable and they started drying up before like the end of the day," said Aileen Liang.

It goes against the number one rule of contacts, which normally advises against sleeping in them, but here's how 'NightLens' work:

While you are asleep, the lenses gently reshape the cornea so you can see clearly the following day, after you remove the lenses, when you wake up.

"They're made out of a permeable hard contact. Basically, it lets the gas through so your eyes don't get too dry at night," said Justin Liang. "You just put them in and you go to sleep and you wake up and you take them out and your vision is good to go."

Their mom said this costs about $1,000 per child, per year, but she says it's been worth it since they're so competitive in sports and this helps them focus on the task instead of their vision.