DEA Offers Disposal of Unused, Unwanted Prescription Pills

The Drug Enforcement Administration is once again providing the opportunity for the safe disposal of expired, unused or unwanted prescriptions pills or patches on Saturday, Oct. 27.

Thousands of locations across the country took part in the DEA's National Prescription Drug Take Back Day in April. The services were free and no questions were asked. Liquids or needles were not accepted.

The program seeks to prevent prescription-pill abuse and theft and keep dangerous medications out of community water supplies.

The DEA says in a news release that close to one million pounds, nearly 475 tons of potentially dangerous expired, unused and unwanted prescription drugs were collected during the 15th annual event earlier this year.

That brings the total of drugs collected by the DEA since the fall of 2010 to nearly 5,000 tons.

Information on collection sites can be found at dea.gov or by calling 1-800-882-9539.

MORE:DEA Take Back Day website