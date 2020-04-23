COVID-19

Many New Yorkers With COVID-19 Waited Too Long to Call 911. Why?

Ambulances are seen by Lincoln Hospital in the Bronx borough of New York City, April 20, 2020.
Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Since the beginning of the coronavirus outbreak, thousands of New York City residents with symptoms of the disease it causes have called for ambulances, only to die before or just after the EMTs arrived, NBC News reported.

Experts and data suggest the reasons are linked to the patients' home addresses — but also to effects of the virus on the body that have come into better focus only after six weeks of deaths. Many patients probably didn't know how sick they really were.

NBC News reviewed data from Emergency Medical Services, the division of the city's fire department that handles 911 calls, showing that the number of cardiac calls — calls for patients whose hearts have stopped or are near death — has spiked since the beginning of the pandemic, as has the number of those calls that end in death. The surge is particularly noticeable in the city's poorest neighborhoods.

Get the full story here from NBC News.

More Coronavirus Pandemic Coverage

coronavirus pandemic 9 hours ago

US Coronavirus Updates: Cash-Strapped Gap Stops Paying Rents; VA Facilities Face Shortages

Chris Cuomo 12 hours ago

Chris Cuomo’s Wife Says Her ‘Heart Hurts’ After 14-Year-Old Son Diagnosed With Coronavirus

This article tagged under:

COVID-19coronavirus
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us