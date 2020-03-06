WATCH: U.S. Rep. Colin Allred Holds COVID-19 Town Hall With Dallas County Health

U.S. Rep. Colin Allred (D-TX 32nd District) is hosting a town hall Friday with Dallas County Health and Human Services to discuss the latest news surrounding the spread of COVID-19 (coronavirus) and resources that are being made available to the public.

Earlier this week, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott addressed the state's preparedness for testing of the novel coronavirus and announced 10 labs that were either now able to test for the infection or soon would be able to do so.

The governor also confirmed the state's first nonrepatriated case of the virus in Fort Bend County. Since then, five others in the Houston area have been confirmed to have the virus; all six of the patients were exposed to the virus while traveling in a group abroad.

