WATCH: Gov. Abbott on State’s COVID-19 Response at 2 P.M.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott will hold a news conference Friday at 2 p.m. to provide an update on the state's continued response to COVID-19.

The governor's address will be given from the auditorium of the State Capitol in Austin.

The governor will be joined by Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) Commissioner John Hellerstedt, MD, Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) Chief Nim Kidd, and Executive Vice Chancellor for Health Affairs of the University of Texas (UT) System John Zerwas, MD.

