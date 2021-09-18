DallasNews.com

Upward of 95% of Dallas County Residents Need Protection Against COVID-19 to Reach Herd Immunity

By Catherine Marfin | The Dallas Morning News

NBC 5 News

More than 95% of Dallas County residents need to be protected against COVID-19 for the county to benefit from herd immunity, according to a new estimate from the Parkland Center for Clinical Innovation.

The updated estimate was included in a peer-reviewed article authored by several of the center’s researchers and published this month by the New England Journal of Medicine’s media outlet. Researchers tracked and analyzed detailed COVID-19 data since the start of the pandemic.

The new herd immunity estimate doesn’t include an exact number, but the portion of the population that needs to be protected against the virus is estimated to be in the high 90s, and could even be as high as 98% or 99%, said Steve Miff, the center’s president and CEO.

