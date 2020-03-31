Texas State Parks Remain Open, Implement Changes in Response to COVID-19 Outbreak

As Texans try to practice social distancing, teams at Texas State Parks are working to keep the parks open and safe for visitors.

According to Texas Parks and Wildlife, parks will remain open to give individuals a healthy way to get outdoors.

However, several changes have been made to help protect the health and wellbeing of state park visitors, volunteers, and staff.

Starting Wednesday, visitors must purchase all day-use and camping permits online before their visit to a state park.

Other changes include:

No onsite transactions beginning Wednesday, April 1. Visitors must pre-register and pay all day-use and overnight fees online before their arrival. For help with this process, how-to videos are available on the Reservation Information page.

Fewer park visitors are allowed. According to Texas State Parks, allowing fewer visitors makes it easier to comply with social distancing guidelines.

No programs or equipment rentals.

Site closures. Sites where more than 10 people can gather have been closed, including headquarters buildings, group sites, interpretive centers, and stores.

Park closures. Some state parks are closed due to difficulty complying with guidelines for social distancing or disinfecting. Visitors can check the Alert Map for the latest status of parks.

According to Texas Parks and Wildlife, the situation regarding coronavirus continues to evolve, and more changes, including park closures, may occur suddenly. Visitors can get updates on the Texas State Parks Alert Map or by contacting the park.