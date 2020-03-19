coronavirus

Texans File Hundreds of Complaints Alleging Price-Gouging on Toilet Paper, Bottled Water and Hand Sanitizer

Most complaints filed from Dallas and Houston

By Eva Parks

This photo illustration shows bottles of Purell hand sanitizers
NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP via Getty Images

This photo illustration shows bottles of Purell hand sanitizers on March 5, 2020 in Washington,DC. – Amazon pledged on March 5, 2020 to take steps to fight price gouging after a US senator complained of “unjustifiably high prices” on hand sanitizers and surgical masks to protect against coronavirus infections. The US retail giant responded to a letter from Senator Ed Markey, who wrote that Amazon appeared to be profiting from panic buying related to the epidemic.

" data-ellipsis="false">

The Consumer Protection Division of the Texas Attorney General’s office has received 756 complaints related to the current disaster declaration related to COVID-19 as of Thursday morning.

Of those, most of the complaints are coming from Dallas and Houston.

The most common items complained about include toilet paper, bottled water and hand sanitizer.  The office is currently investigating complaints.  

The office tells NBC 5 price-gougers may be required to reimburse consumers and could be held liable for civil penalties of up to $10,000 per violation with an additional penalty of up to $250,000 if the affected consumers are elderly. 

If you’ve encountered price gouging or deceptive trade practices, the Consumer Protection Division encourages consumers to file a complaint online or over the phone. Complaints can be filed online at http://txoag.force.com/CPDOnlineForm, through email at consumeremergency@oag.texas.gov, or by phone at 1-800-621-0508. 

You can learn more about the consumer complaint process here: https://www.texasattorneygeneral.gov/consumer-protection/file-consumer-complaint

