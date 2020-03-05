Tarrant County Public Health Can Now Test for Coronavirus

Tarrant County Public Health says Thursday their health lab can now test for COVID-19 (coronavirus).

Before today, tests for novel coronavirus had to be sent to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta for testing and it could take several days to a week to obtain results. Tarrant County Public Health will now be able to test for the novel coronavirus with same day or next day results.

"We want to reassure the public that Tarrant County residents will now have access to COVID-19 testing at our public health lab," said Tarrant County Public Health Director Vinny Taneja. "Although availability is limited at this time, we will be working with our medical community to ensure the test is available for people who meet the case definition for COVID-19 testing," he said.

There are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Tarrant County.

Tarrant County has received 800 test kits from the CDC and more are on the way. Taneja expects the TCPH lab will be able to process 50 to 100 tests per day by next week.

Tarrant County joins other labs across the state who now have local testing capability, including Dallas, Houston, El Paso and Lubbock.

The COVID-19 virus causes respiratory illness with fever and cough and may lead to bronchitis and severe pneumonia. Symptoms are similar to the flu and include runny nose, headache, cough, sore throat, fever and a general feeling of being unwell. It is similar to the SARS and MERS coronaviruses. This is more common in people with cardiopulmonary disease and weakened immune systems.