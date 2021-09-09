Tarrant County COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics for the Week of Sept. 13

The Tarrant County Public Health Department is hosting COVID-19 vaccine clinics across the county each week where the vaccine is provided, for free, to anyone age 12 and up.

Each site has the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines and at times the Johnson & Johnson.

In addition to the vaccination clinics below, the City of Fort Worth, Tarrant County College, and the University of Texas at Arlington have also added opportunities for vaccinations that are listed on the county's vaccine finder website.

TCPH would like to continue to partner with businesses, churches, and other organizations in the community interested in hosting COVID-19 vaccination pop-up clinics. It's easy and free to host a clinic. Those interested can sign up for a public or private event at the vaccine finder website.

Pop-Up COVID-19 locations:

Arlington

Southeast Public Health Center

Monday to Friday - 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 to 5 p.m.

536 W Randol Mill

Fort Worth

La Gran Plaza

Monday, Sept. 13 - 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

4200 South Freeway

Mount Olive Missionary Baptist

Thursday, Sept. 16 - 12 to 2 p.m.

2951 Evans Avenue

Sundance Square Pavilion

Friday, Sept. 17 - 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Near the intersection of 4th and Main streets

Bagsby-Williams Health Center

Monday to Friday - 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 to 5 p.m.

3212 Miller Avenue

Main Public Health Center

Monday to Friday - 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 to 5 p.m.

1101 S. Main Street

Southwest Public Health Center

Monday to Friday - 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 to 5 p.m.

6551 Granbury Road

Hurst

Hurst Fire Station

Tuesday, Sept. 14 - 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

2100 Precinct Line Road

Lake Worth

Northwest Public Health Center

Monday to Friday - 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 to 5 p.m.

3800 Adam Grubb Road

Watauga

Watauga Public Health Center

Monday to Friday - 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 to 5 p.m.

6601 Watauga Road



COVID-19 causes a respiratory illness with cough, fever, and shortness of breath and may lead to bronchitis and severe pneumonia or even death.

For more information go to coronavirus.tarrantcounty.com or call the Tarrant County Public Health information line, 817-248-6299, 7 a.m. - 7 p.m., Monday - Sunday.