Tarrant County COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics for the Week of Sept. 13

The Tarrant County Public Health Department is hosting COVID-19 vaccine clinics across the county each week where the vaccine is provided, for free, to anyone age 12 and up.
Each site has the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines and at times the Johnson & Johnson.
In addition to the vaccination clinics below, the City of Fort Worth, Tarrant County College, and the University of Texas at Arlington have also added opportunities for vaccinations that are listed on the county's vaccine finder website.
TCPH would like to continue to partner with businesses, churches, and other organizations in the community interested in hosting COVID-19 vaccination pop-up clinics. It's easy and free to host a clinic. Those interested can sign up for a public or private event at the vaccine finder website.
Pop-Up COVID-19 locations:
Arlington
Southeast Public Health Center
Monday to Friday - 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 to 5 p.m.
536 W Randol Mill
Fort Worth
La Gran Plaza
Monday, Sept. 13 - 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
4200 South Freeway
Mount Olive Missionary Baptist
Thursday, Sept. 16 - 12 to 2 p.m.
2951 Evans Avenue
Sundance Square Pavilion
Friday, Sept. 17 - 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Near the intersection of 4th and Main streets
Bagsby-Williams Health Center
Monday to Friday - 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 to 5 p.m.
3212 Miller Avenue
Main Public Health Center
Monday to Friday - 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 to 5 p.m.
1101 S. Main Street
Southwest Public Health Center
Monday to Friday - 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 to 5 p.m.
6551 Granbury Road
Hurst
Hurst Fire Station
Tuesday, Sept. 14 - 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
2100 Precinct Line Road
Lake Worth
Northwest Public Health Center
Monday to Friday - 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 to 5 p.m.
3800 Adam Grubb Road
Watauga
Watauga Public Health Center
Monday to Friday - 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 to 5 p.m.
6601 Watauga Road
COVID-19 causes a respiratory illness with cough, fever, and shortness of breath and may lead to bronchitis and severe pneumonia or even death.
For more information go to coronavirus.tarrantcounty.com or call the Tarrant County Public Health information line, 817-248-6299, 7 a.m. - 7 p.m., Monday - Sunday.