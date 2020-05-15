Next Step of Reopening Texas Economy Begins Monday

The next step of reopening the Texas economy during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic will go into effect on Monday, May 18.

Governor Greg Abbott is expected to make an announcement on Monday that may address when bars and childcare facilities can reopen, but certain businesses are already slated to get up and running that day:

Gyms and other exercise facilities can open so long as they do not exceed 25% of the listed capacity for the facility, the showers and locker areas are kept closed, equipment is disinfected after each use, people use gloves that cover the entire hand and fingers while they work out, and social distancing practices are maintained.

Office spaces will be permitted to reopen and allow up to five individuals or 25% of the total listed occupancy, whichever is greater, so long as proper social distancing practices are maintained.

Non-essential manufacturing businesses will be able to reopen, so long as the number of people in the building does not exceed 25% of the total listed occupancy limit, and proper social distancing practices are followed.

On Thursday, the Dallas Morning News reported that disease experts at UT Southwestern Medical Center released new forecasts that predict Dallas County could see 800 new COVID-19 cases every day by early July if people continue interacting as much or more than they are now.

By comparison, on Thursday, there were 235 new COVID-19 cases confirmed by Dallas County Health and Human Services.