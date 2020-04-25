More Than 100 People Protest COVID-19 Restrictions Outside Frisco City Hall

Well over 100 people gathered outside Frisco City Hall on Saturday to protest restrictions put in place by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott intended to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

On Monday, Abbott is expected to announce plans for the next phase of easing those restrictions, which expire Thursday.

Some protesters waived American and Texas flags, others carried flags supporting President Donald Trump, and chanted "Open Now." Signs spotted at the rally included those reading, "Honk If Govt. Overreach" and "Free the People!"

RIGHT NOW: Hundreds are outside Frisco City Hall for an “Open Texas” really @NBCDFW pic.twitter.com/RO0j7AqiBp — Lili Zheng (@LiliNBC5) April 25, 2020

Crowd chants: “Open now”. Speakers have reiterated their stance that everyone is essential.



Gov. Greg Abbott is expected to make an announcement on Monday on the next phases to reopening.



As of yesterday, shops can offer “retail to go” @NBCDFW pic.twitter.com/0kvNFylEN2 — Lili Zheng (@LiliNBC5) April 25, 2020

"While we understand people’s frustrations and readiness for things to return to normal, we urge everyone to continue to follow the guidance of the City of Frisco and Governor Abbott, as it relates to the reopening of Texas," Frisco police said in a statement Friday.

The rally was organized by a Facebook group called "Open Texas," which believes "it is in Texas' best interest to allow its healthy citizens to return to work immediately. Texans deserve and have the right to work and prosper."

Frisco Mayor Jeff Cheney issued a statement Friday about the rally.



"Our ordinances align with the governor’s orders. We're encouraged by the governor’s plan to 'Reopen Texas.' Our ultimate goal is to move forward and 'Reopen Frisco' as soon as possible while providing our business community guidance to help keep our residents, businesses and visitors safe and healthy. We anticipate we will learn more about Governor Abbott's plan on Monday. We have scheduled a 'special called' meeting that evening so our Frisco City Council may take action, if necessary."

Frisco was one of the last cities in North Texas to put guidelines in place for many types of businesses, including bars and restaurants.

Last week, Abbott allowed state parks to reopen and let retailers sell items curbside.