Methodist Health System Opens Vaccine Clinic at Duncanville High School For Teachers and Staff

The Methodist Health System is opening a COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Duncanville High School to vaccinate local teachers and staff members of Duncanville ISD.

Methodist administered the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine Friday and then will come back to give the second dose on Friday, April 16.

"Methodist is excited to offer these 'shots of hope' to our local educators," said Methodist Health System President and Chief Operating Officer, Pam Stoyanoff, MBA, CPA, FACHE. "We believe this will go a long way to make our schools a safer place for students, teachers, and staff."

Duncanville has been looking for suitable partners to get their employees vaccinated and is thankful for Methodist Health System offering to administer COVID-19 vaccines to their teachers and staff.

"As a school district, we have been actively seeking partnerships to make the COVID-19 vaccine available to all of our staff," said Duncanville ISD Superintendent Dr. Marc Smith. "We are grateful for the opportunity Methodist Health System is offering to help keep our teachers, staff, and others in our community healthy and safe."

Methodist is planning to vaccinate teachers and staff at Mansfield ISD and Cedar Hill ISD at a later date.