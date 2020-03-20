coronavirus

Meal Finder Connects Students With Food During School Closures

Millions of Texas students are out of school indefinitely as the coronavirus takes hold coast to coast

By Laura Harris

Texas Governor Greg Abbott declared a public health disaster Thursday, effectively closing restaurant dining rooms, gyms, bars and schools for the five million students across the state.

Many of those students depended on school meals as their only one of the day.

According to The Texas Education Agency (TEA) website, they are collaborating with local education agencies to provide a tool for parents that will allow them to locate facilities serving meals.

The meal locator will be live on Friday, March 20, 2020.

