Highland Park Police Investigating Possible Threat Aimed at Whole Foods Store

According to NBC News, Kevin Bain made a post on social media stating he was upset about being asked to wear a mask at a Whole Foods grocery store.

In the post, Bain reportedly said he would show workers his COVID-19 test results and hollow point bullets.

The post has since been removed.

Bain worked for the Thompson and Knight law firm but the firm fired him saying of his post that, "This type of post is not and never will be tolerated by our firm.”

NBC 5 attempted to contact Bain Thursday but were unable to reach him.

For more on this story, click here from NBC News.

