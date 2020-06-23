Denton, Collin Counties Report 194 New Cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, No Deaths

Health departments in Denton and Collin counties reported a combined 194 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday with no new deaths.

Collin County Public Health reported 111 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the county's total number of infections to 2,359. Over the last seven days, the county has averaged 70 new cases per day.

They also announced the recovery of six more people, bringing the total number of survivors to 1,354. There are estimated to be 967 known cases remaining in the county.

There have been 38 deaths in the county since March.

Denton County Public Health reported 83 new cases of the virus Tuesday with 11 new recoveries and no new deaths. The countywide total stands at 2,302 with 1,080 recoveries. An estimated 1,186 known people are still fighting the virus in Denton County.

“Prevention is our most effective tool in the fight against COVID-19. It’s time for all of us to protect our seniors and those with chronic conditions,” stated Dr. Matt Richardson, Director of DCPH last week. “While the message has not changed, it remains important: wear a mask, wash your hands, practice physical distancing, and stay home if you feel sick.”

DCPH is providing a free drive-thru COVID-19 testing center in Lewisville on Friday, June 26. The testing center will be held at Lewisville High School at 1098 W. Main Street from 8 a.m. until noon. Eligible community members are those who have had symptoms of COVID-19 within the past seven days, essential employees, individuals 60 years and older, as well as individuals who have had contact with someone diagnosed with COVID-19. All community members must call to pre-register for testing at 940-349-2585.

