Dallas Taking Applications for Temporary Parklets

Dallas will begin taking applications on Monday for temporary parklets to help restaurants and businesses boost space on parking lots and sidewalks.

A parklet in the Bishop Arts District was presented as a model to the Ad Hoc committee.

Parklets are public seating spaces that utilize street-side parking to increase the space of the sidewalk.

The areas often include benches and tables on wood decks and are a space provided by city, local businesses, residents and neighborhood associations.

The parklets could provide extra space for businesses to operate while practicing social distancing during safety procedures caused by the coronavirus pandemic.