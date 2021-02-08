Dallas County Preparing Fair Park as Major Drive-Thru Vaccination Site

Monday, Dallas County will have a dry run of a major transition to get more vaccines to residents faster and more efficiently.

The Fair Park vaccine location will become a full drive-thru location starting Tuesday. County representatives say Monday will serve as a soft launch as they work through the transition.

An early estimate from county officials is that the location will be able to vaccinate 1,000 people an hour when it is fully operational. But, they will likely not have that allocation of vaccines when the transition starts.

Texas is set to get 400,000 doses this week.

Meanwhile, Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson announced late last week the continued partnership with Methodist Dallas Medical Center. They hope to vaccinate around 5,000 members of the public in 1A and 1B categories this week.

Want to Get on a Vaccine Waitlist?

As the state begins to distribute the COVID-19 vaccines for those in Phase 1A and 1B, county health departments have begun waitlists for those wish to be inoculated.

You can now register to recieve the vaccination in Collin, Dallas, Denton and Tarrant counties. Links are below:

Waitlist Links: Collin - Search Waitlist | Dallas | Denton | Tarrant

You do not need to be a resident of the county to register for a COVID-19 vaccine in that county -- registration is open to anyone in Texas. For those without internet access, Tarrant County is also taking registrations by phone at 817-248-6299. In Dallas County, call the DCHHS vaccine hotline at 1-855-IMMUNE9 (1-855-466-8639). In Denton County, call 940-349-2585.