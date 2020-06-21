Dallas County Adds 408 Cases of COVID-19, Reports 314th Death

A Dallas woman in her 60s with underlying health conditions is the 314th person in Dallas County to die after contracting COVID-19, health officials say.

Dallas County Health and Human Services reported 408 more cases of the new coronavirus -- the fifth day in a row on which it has reported at least 392 cases. In total, Dallas County has reported 16,845 cases of COVID-19.

Dallas County does not report recoveries from COVID-19 because they lack the manpower to follow-up with thousands of patients, however, the Texas Department of State Health Services posts an estimated number of recoveries on its site and lists 10,525 for Dallas County as of Sunday. Using data supplied by the county and state, there are an estimated 6,006 active COVID-19 cases in the county.

Saturday, Dallas County reported a record-high number of people either hospitalized or in an acute care setting with COVID-19, while coronavirus-related emergency room visits accounted for 27% of all ER visits Friday.

Dallas County Health and Human Services did not report new information regarding hospitalizations, emergency room visits and ICU admissions Sunday, adding new data would be available Tuesday.

"Today's numbers are once again over 400 and are strong evidence as to why we need to all make good personal responsibility decisions," Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins said in a written statement. "I had the chance to go into a grocery store today and saw every person in the store wearing a mask. These are the sort of strong personal responsibility decisions we need to curb the spread of COVID-19 now that we are seeing a second wave."

County health officials said almost half of all COVID-19 cases reported since June 1 are in people between 18 and 39 years old.

Of cases requiring hospitalization in people who reported employment, more than 80% have been in critical infrastructure workers.

Dallas County commissioners voted Friday to require businesses to ensure customers wear a face covering while inside or face a fine of up to $500.