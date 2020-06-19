Dallas County

Face Masks Now Required in Dallas County Businesses, Commissioners Vote

Bexar County and the City of Austin have already taken the step Dallas County will consider Friday

The Dallas County Commissioners Court on Friday voted to approve requiring businesses to tell customers to wear a face mask or face a fine of up to $500.

The measure was adopted with a 3-2 vote during an emergency meeting called by Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins.

For (3)

  • Clay Jenkins
  • Dr. Theresa Daniel (Seconded By)
  • Dr. Elba Garcia (Moved By)

Against (2)

  • John Wiley Price
  • JJ Koch

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) has said a provision in his orders allows local governments to order businesses to tell people to wear masks by refusing service to customers without face coverings. “We’re finally going to be able to do that again after the Governor stopped us from doing it last month,” Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins said.

Many of past votes on coronavirus restrictions at Dallas County Commissioners Court have split 3 to 2 with Commissioners Price and J.J. Koch opposing mandatory rules.

Dallas County has averaged 342 new COVID-19 cases per day over the past week, according to county health department statistics.

Bexar County and the City of Austin have already taken the step Dallas County is considering.

