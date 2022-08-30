Cook Children's Urges Parents to Test for COVID at Home, Not in the ER

Cook Children's Medical Center in Fort Worth is urging parents to first test their kids at home if they suspect they have COVID-19.

The hospital said they're seeing many children who have been exposed to COVID-19 but that are not symptomatic and that the patient load is overwhelming the ER.

"This is causing long wait times at all locations and putting unnecessary strain on the health care system," Cook Children's said in a statement Tuesday afternoon.

Hospital representatives said 614 patients checked into the hospital on Monday, which is equivalent to a new patient checking in every two minutes for 24 hours straight.

“We are seeing patient volumes equivalent to our worst winters, and it’s taking a toll on our staff,” said Kara Starnes, D.O., medical director of Cook Children’s Urgent Care. “We need everyone’s help by staying home if you only need a COVID test or if your child has mild symptoms.”

The hospital said fewer than 1 out of 4 COVID tests performed at the hospital are positive and that parents should first test their children at home.

“If your child tests positive for COVID at home, you can trust the test. You don’t need to have a health care provider confirm the results,” Starnes said. “If a COVID test comes back negative, it’s safe to monitor minor symptoms at home and re-test in 48 hours.”

Starnes also said they are currently seeing a lot of colds in children.

WHEN DO YOU NEED TO GO TO THE HOSPITAL?

Cook Children's said parents should go to the ER when COVID-19 symptoms like the ones below are present.

Trouble breathing

Persistent pain or pressure in the chest

New confusion

Inability to wake or stay awake

Pale, gray, or blue-colored skin, lips, or nail beds, depending on skin tone

The hospital said you should also go to the ER for unusual sleepiness or confusion, poison ingestion, a head injury with vomiting, a serious burn, or any other life-threatening situation.

They recommend you call your health care provider for things like ear pain, sore throats, diarrhea or vomiting, rashes, coughs, or other non-urgent concerns. If your regular pediatrician is unavailable, urgent care centers are also available to treat minor conditions.

HOW DO I GET COVID TESTS?

Every home in the U.S. is eligible to order three rounds of at-home COVID-19 test kits from the government. You can easily sign up at covid.gov/tests and have the tests delivered to your home. The last day to order tests is Friday, Sept. 2.

Many health insurance companies also make eight tests available per month or each insured person. Check with your health care provider for more information.